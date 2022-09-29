“Yes, I am afraid of dying. And what can I do? I pray and I take care, there is no other way “. This is how he spoke to the Gazzetta Giorgio Rotolo, last May, when the fight against a devastating tumor had not prevented him from his last venture: to bring the Stresa to Serie D. Unfortunately, at only 54 years old, he passed away. Overwhelmed by a disease that had manifested itself in October 2020 with a toothache, with the terrible diagnosis then arrived in the following months: squamous carcinoma of the jaw. From there began the series of surgical interventions, chemotherapies that seemed to restore hope and relapses ready to crush it. Obstacles always faced with courage and with the desire not to give up his greatest passion: training. As a former athlete (he was a defender in Serie D) and reconciling with the teaching of physical education at school. In the summer of 2021 Rotolo decides to remain at the helm of his team, with the help of a trusted deputy like Cristian Nicolini, ready to support him and replace him in the most difficult moments: “I only missed four games and some training”, he later told , however, following everything closely also thanks to technology and live streaming matches. An obstacle course up to the dream, fulfilled, of jumping into the top amateur championship. Last May, among the many compliments, he also received those of Stefano Pioli (with a video) and Walter Zenga (his son Jacopo was in the team).