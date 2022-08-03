Giulia and Alessia Pisanu’s journey started right where it ended. From that Riccione station, where the Bolognese sisters aged 17 and 15 had landed last Saturday to take flight to the Peter Pan nightclub and where their lives were broken, hit at 200 kilometers per hour by a running Frecciarossa. A journey on the streets of Giulia and Alessia that we wanted to retrace step by step: from the arrival at the station, to the climb up the Riccione hill, passing through the hours of dancing and joy spent in the club, up to one meter before the yellow line. That line that the sisters crossed going towards the most dramatic terminus, going towards their own death. Right there, from that port where even in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday from 23 hundreds of young people begin to swarm like a swarm of bees excited by the honey of fun. They walk barefoot, bare feet on the asphalt, with heels or boots in their hands, the girls who look like young women returning from Peter Pan in Riccione. Little girls wearing miniskirts or evening dresses flaunted with pride while the tiredness of a night spent dancing at 5 in the morning erases even the last shadow of a carefully crafted eyeliner from their face. So the girls come back down the hillside of Riccione, some in the arms of a shirtless young man, some walking barefoot on the same road that was also Giulia and Alessia’s. Protagonists of an evening that has now passed but has already been proposed again and will be proposed again in its inexorable development. Because as we are told inside the club by a 17-year-old brunette as much as Giulia was: “Life goes on”. Not for the Pisanu sisters, but for …