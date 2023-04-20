Glasner demands a commitment from Frankfurt to him

Coach Oliver Glasner has once again confirmed that he will remain with the German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in the coming season and justified his current hesitation in extending the contract. The future direction of the club is important to him. If he is wanted by his employer in this project and also finds himself in it, “then there will be a contract extension. If not, then not,” said the Upper Austrian on Thursday.

At the same time, the 48-year-old defended himself against public representations that he had not yet accepted a contract offer made by the Hessians until 2026 for selfish reasons. “If I’m selfish, I’ll extend the contract, get more cash, put a release clause in it, and if they kick me out, I’ll get more cash too. That’s egoism. But I don’t do that because it’s about much more than these banalities,” emphasized Glasner.

That has nothing to do with delaying. It’s not poker either. “I just want to know where Eintracht is going. And there is one or the other thing that is not quite clear yet,” said Glasner, who emphasized that he was in constant contact with sports director Markus Krösche. The successful coach repeated: “Everyone can assume that I will still be a coach here next season.”