GM wants Andretti engines to run exclusively

General Motors wants to enter Formula 1 with the Cadillac brand as an engine supplier for the 2028 season. The US automobile company announced this on Tuesday. However, the drive units should explicitly be available to Michael Andretti’s planned team, whose fate is still unclear. “We are thrilled that our Andretti-Cadillac project is powered by a GM engine,” said GM President Mark Reuss regardless.

“We are confident that with our extensive experience in technology and racing we will develop a successful engine for the series and position Andretti Cadillac as a true factory team,” Reuss continued. The company’s move puts Formula 1 management FOM under pressure before the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Ex-racing driver Andretti has already submitted an application approved by the World Motorsport Association (FIA) to be included as the eleventh team.

FIA President Mohammed bin Sulajem is committed to expanding the starting field. “The presence of the American cult brands Andretti and GM strengthens the long-term sustainability of the sport,” said the former rally driver, according to Instagram. Most of the current Formula 1 racing teams are against a newcomer because it would dilute their share of the profits.

