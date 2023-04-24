Home » Golden State wins despite blackouts from Curry
by admin
The Golden State Warriors also won their second home game of the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs against the Sacramento Kings, going 2-2 in the best of seven series.

The defending champion was not deterred by a blackout by superstar Stephen Curry and fought his way to a 126:125 (65:69) win.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

Curry led the Warriors with 32 points. The champions were also able to call on Draymond Green, who had been suspended for a game in the play-off series. Green set impulses as a substitute with twelve points, ten rebounds and seven assists.

Curry made a mistake in the finish

The Warriors turned the game around with a strong third quarter (37:23) and went into the final minute with a five-point lead. Then Curry made a serious mistake: 42 seconds before the end of the game, the superstar wanted to take a time-out – but his team didn’t have any more.

The Kings then hit a free throw for the technical foul, got the ball and reduced the deficit to 125:126 with a three by De’Aaron Fox (38 points). Sacramento could have won the game with the final whistle, but Harrison Barnes missed his three-pointer.

Knicks is only one win away

The York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93 (54-45) and are now 3-1 up in the series. The team from New York only needs one more success to progress.

The Minnesota Timberwolves prevented an early end of the season. Thanks to a 114:108 (48:52) home win after overtime against the Denver Nuggets, the Timberwolves reduced the series to 1:3. The Boston Celtics won 129-121 (65-53) at the Atlanta Hawks and only need one win to advance to the second round.

