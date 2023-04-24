Golden State wins despite blackouts from Curry

The Golden State Warriors also won their second home game of the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs against the Sacramento Kings, going 2-2 in the best of seven series.

The defending champion was not deterred by a blackout by superstar Stephen Curry and fought his way to a 126:125 (65:69) win.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Ezra Shaw



Curry led the Warriors with 32 points. The champions were also able to call on Draymond Green, who had been suspended for a game in the play-off series. Green set impulses as a substitute with twelve points, ten rebounds and seven assists.

Curry made a mistake in the finish

The Warriors turned the game around with a strong third quarter (37:23) and went into the final minute with a five-point lead. Then Curry made a serious mistake: 42 seconds before the end of the game, the superstar wanted to take a time-out – but his team didn’t have any more.

The Kings then hit a free throw for the technical foul, got the ball and reduced the deficit to 125:126 with a three by De’Aaron Fox (38 points). Sacramento could have won the game with the final whistle, but Harrison Barnes missed his three-pointer.

Knicks is only one win away

The York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93 (54-45) and are now 3-1 up in the series. The team from New York only needs one more success to progress.

The Minnesota Timberwolves prevented an early end of the season. Thanks to a 114:108 (48:52) home win after overtime against the Denver Nuggets, the Timberwolves reduced the series to 1:3. The Boston Celtics won 129-121 (65-53) at the Atlanta Hawks and only need one win to advance to the second round.

More see National Basketball Association