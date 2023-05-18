Golf: “He can’t just do overhead kicks” – Gareth Bale’s feat

Ex soccer star Gareth Bale can also do it with a golf club. The 33-year-old Welshman posted a video on his Instagram page on Thursday, showing a golf tee shot he directly converted – a so-called hole-in-one. “First hole-in-one ever,” Bale wrote after his acclaimed feat on the third hole of the south course at Torrey Pines Golf Course north of San Diego.

“This is a video for eternity. Wow! Gareth Bale – he can’t just do overhead kicks,” commented the cameraman – apparently golf official Ollie Schindler – on the impressive shot on the American west coast. After more than ten hours, the video already had over 300,000 likes on Instagram.

Bale ended his football career in January. Even during his time at Real Madrid, where he won a number of titles, including the Champions League several times, he played a lot of golf in his free time. The Brit has been trying his hand at amateur golf since retiring. Among other things, Bale played at the Pro-Am tournament in Pebble Beach, California alongside professional Joseph Bramlett from the USA and finished 16th out of 156 pairs.