Golf, PGA Tour 2023: Denny McCarthy leads the Travelers Championship after the first round. Francesco Molinari near the cut

The golfers of the PGA Tour 2023 kick off the summer by immersing themselves in the appointment of Travelers Championship ($20 million prize pool). The historic event, born in 1952 under the name of Insurance City Open, sees the elite of international golf at the starting line. At the end of the first round he leads the standings Denny McCarthy.

The American is only commanding the leaderboard by the margin of a solid lap from -10 (60 rounds) bogey free. For him two lengths of margin on his compatriot Keegan Bradley and on the Australian Adam Scott (photo). Fourth solo position with a score of -7 for number one in the Official World Golf Ranking Scottie Scheffler.

On the Cromwell’s TPC at River Highlands par 70 course (Connecticut, USA) in fifth position with a score of -6 we find the Irishman Shane Lowry, and the Americans Eric Cole and Chez Reavie. Finally, the top ten ends in eighth place with -5 the South Korean Sungjae Im, the representative of Taipei Kevin Yu, the Australian Cam Davis, and the hosts Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Patrick Cantlay, Brendon Todd and Zac Blair.

Short classification, with over 90 participants who finished the opening round with scores below par. -2 and 46th place for the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroywhile Spanish Jon Rahm boasts an initial -3. Continue the moment no of Francis Molinari. The Turinese loses himself in a negative +4, immediately compromising the ambitions of a good performance. Tomorrow space for the second round which, as usual, will decree the cut on Friday.

