Good Martial Arts Coach Public Welfare “All-Star”_Zhejiang Online

Good Martial Arts Coach Public Welfare “All-Star”

2023-05-25





Source: Tribune





Reporter Chen Suqin

In Hangzhou Chengdong Park, no matter it is windy or rainy, citizens practice martial arts here almost every day. Among this group of fighters, 73-year-old Lai Liangen and 68-year-old Chen Aier are particularly eye-catching.

It is understood that the old couple has practiced martial arts for more than ten years. When I lived in Pengbu Village in the early years, I was obsessed with Zhanzhuang, Tai Chi and Push Hands, and practiced diligently every day. Over time, more and more villagers watched, and the husband and wife took advantage of the opportunity to lead everyone to join them. Later, their “public welfare class” came to the west square of the East Railway Station, and at most there were more than a hundred students training together. Today, the Chengdong Park with fresh air and lush vegetation has become another place for them to go. The old couple said that martial arts is not only an excellent way to exercise, but also a cultural inheritance.

Lai Liangen introduced that he loved martial arts since he was a child, and he has practiced kung fu since he was a child. Later, he studied Sanda with Zhou Xiaofu, a lightweight Sanda champion in Zhejiang Province, and dabbled in Tai Chi and Tai Chi Knife. It is worth mentioning that he won the third place in the individual all-around and the title of best athlete in the 3rd Wudang International Martial Arts Competition. My lover, Chen Aier, liked sports since childhood. Later, due to physical reasons, she followed her husband to practice Taijiquan, and participated in many international, provincial and municipal martial arts competitions.

“Now that it’s summer, there are more people coming to Chengdong Park to box. Sometimes sixty or seventy people practice together.” Lai Liangen introduced that the husband and wife are both beneficiaries of martial arts. In his opinion, the benefits of practicing martial arts come from the inside out. “Martial arts have a great impact on people’s health and spirituality. People who practice martial arts are obviously different from ordinary people in terms of mental outlook and physical posture.”

After years of exercise, the couple had the effect of strengthening their bodies and sharpening their minds. The old couple said that as long as they see young people stop and pay attention, they will enthusiastically invite each other to try the experience. Years of free teaching has led to more and more students of the husband and wife. Many people have even played the role of “teaching assistants” to guide the old with the new. “We hope that more and more young people can join in,” said Lai Liangen.