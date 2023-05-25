Suspense crime masterpiece “The Missing She” reveals special feature Chen Sicheng called “a completely different Du Jiang”_TOM Entertainment

The suspenseful crime movie “She Who Disappeared” released Du Jiang special today。Du JiangPlaying a Southeast Asian policeman with a sense of justice in the movie, it is the first time he plays a role similar to a policeman. The actor’s new challenge and interpretation have made many audiences look forward to it. The film is supervised by Chen Sicheng, directed by Cui Rui and Liu Xiang, starring Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, and Janice Man, and specially invited by Du Jiang. It will be released nationwide on June 22 during the Dragon Boat Festival.

The justice policeman Du Jiang enters the bureau to solve the mystery, dare to think and dare to pursue the truth of the mystery case

This special feature shows the multi-faceted nature of Zheng Cheng, a Chinese policeman played by Jiang Du. When He Fei (played by Zhu Yilong) reported his wife’s disappearance but was repeatedly refused to file the case, Zheng Cheng extended a helping hand to him, so that the depressed He Fei seemed to see hope. However, when Zheng Cheng went to assist in the investigation, he found that He Fei’s wife had returned, and all the documents matched the identity information of the missing wife that He Fei said. In the face of irrefutable evidence, even though He Fei still claimed that the woman was not his wife, Zheng Cheng seriously rejected his claim. Missing report application. From tough guy tenderness to uprightness, Zheng Cheng, played by Du Jiang, shows a warm and powerful character image, not only calm and objective, but also full of sense of justice.







Du Jiang challenges the mystery of the new role that is different from the past, which arouses speculation

Du Jiang said frankly in the special that this is the first time he has played a role similar to a policeman. Zheng Cheng, played by Du Jiang in the film, also has a sense of mystery. He seems to be a just policeman looking for the truth, but in the flashing shot at the end of the special, he left a sinister and complicated look. Does Zheng Cheng have another side that is unknown? Everything can only wait for the mystery to be revealed after the movie is released.

As a suspenseful crime movie, after the release of the special series, netizens also speculated and discussed the “clues” in the special series. Du Jiang’s description of “similar to a policeman” made the audience doubt the identity of Zheng Cheng’s character. “Let the audience see a completely different Du Jiang” comment, which made the audience more curious and imaginative about Du Jiang’s interpretation and performance in the film.







Movie”she disappeared》Produced by Beijing Yitong Legend Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tao Piao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Film (Group) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Zhujiang Film Industry Media Co., Ltd., Matt Films (Hubei) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Renma Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd., Douyin Culture (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Spectrum Heyuan International Culture Media (Beijing ) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yitong Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Yitong Film and Television (Shanghai) Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Jiadian Film and Television Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Light and Shadow Times Hotel Management Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Shanghai Taopiao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. , jointly issued by Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., will beOn June 22, 2023, the Dragon Boat Festival will be released nationwide！

