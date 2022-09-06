original title: good mood!Alai’s ins took a photo to cheer on the official Weibo of Dort: Wearing yellow and black looks very handsome

Live it on September 7th. In the first round of Group G of the Champions League group stage, Dortmund faced Copenhagen at home.

In this game, Dortmund striker Allai posted a picture of cheering for the team on his personal ins, and Dortmund’s official Weibo also replied under Allai’s dynamic: “It looks handsome in yellow and black.”

Allai joined Dortmund from Ajax for a transfer fee of 31 million euros this summer. After the transfer, the player was diagnosed with testicular cancer and announced an indefinite truce. He has not played for Dortmund this season.

