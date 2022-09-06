Home Sports good mood!Alai ins took a photo of the scene to cheer on Dort Official Weibo: He looks handsome in yellow and black – yqqlm
good mood!Alai ins took a photo of the scene to cheer on Dort Official Weibo: He looks handsome in yellow and black

2022-09-07 01:18
Live it on September 7th. In the first round of Group G of the Champions League group stage, Dortmund faced Copenhagen at home.

In this game, Dortmund striker Allai posted a picture of cheering for the team on his personal ins, and Dortmund’s official Weibo also replied under Allai’s dynamic: “It looks handsome in yellow and black.”

Allai joined Dortmund from Ajax for a transfer fee of 31 million euros this summer. After the transfer, the player was diagnosed with testicular cancer and announced an indefinite truce. He has not played for Dortmund this season.

