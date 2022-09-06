No travel for Pope francesco, neither in Ukraine nor in Russia. “The doctor forbade me to do it”, revealed Bergoglio in an interview with TV/Cnn Portugal. In any case, the Pontiff did not exclude anything for the future: “The visit is in the air. I still don’t know. Tomorrow I have a telephone conversation with the president Zelensky. Let’s see. “But then he also admitted that the path of dialogue as a possible solution to the Ukrainian conflict” is difficult. “His next visit could be to Kazakhstan, scheduled for 13 to 15 September.

“Now I can’t go because after the trip to Canada my knee recovery has been a bit hurt and the doctor forbade me – Pope Francis said – I do what I can. And I ask everyone to do what they can. Among all, something can be done. I accompany all that I can with my pain and prayers. But the situation is truly tragic “.

During the interview, of which only excerpts were published, the Pope recalled that several Vatican representatives have already been in Kiev since the beginning of the war: “My presence there is strong “. The full interview with Bergoglio will be broadcast next Monday, September 12, on the Cnn Portugal.