Source: NBA Wide Angle
On March 10, Beijing time, the Lakers officially announced that Russell will usher in a comeback in tomorrow’s Lakers game against the Raptors, and will start the game.
On February 24 (Beijing time), in the Lakers game against the Warriors, Russell suffered a sprained right ankle and has missed 6 consecutive games.
Since joining the Lakers, Russell has played in 4 games, averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.
So far, the Lakers have 32 wins and 34 losses, ranking 9th in the West, and only 2 wins away from the 5th-place Warriors.
(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.
posted on:Beijing