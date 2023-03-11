Original title: Good news!Lakers official: Russell will usher in a comeback tomorrow and start the game

On March 10, Beijing time, the Lakers officially announced that Russell will usher in a comeback in tomorrow’s Lakers game against the Raptors, and will start the game.

On February 24 (Beijing time), in the Lakers game against the Warriors, Russell suffered a sprained right ankle and has missed 6 consecutive games.

Since joining the Lakers, Russell has played in 4 games, averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

So far, the Lakers have 32 wins and 34 losses, ranking 9th in the West, and only 2 wins away from the 5th-place Warriors.

