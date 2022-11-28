Antetokounmpo unstoppable, fourth defeat in a row for the Mavs. Twelfth hit in 13 games for Boston, Morant (triple double) launches the Grizzlies in New York. The Italian star from Orlando scores 18 points, but the 76ers pass

Simone Sandri @simonesandri



Milwaukee surpasses Dallas, Morant leads the Grizzlies to success at Madison Square Garden while the Warriors go to Minneapolis. Eighteen points from Paolo Banchero, but the Magic are knocked out against the reworked 76ers.

Milwaukee-Dallas 124-115 — The excellent start of Allen and the production of Giannis allow the Bucks (14-4) to get the better of the Mavericks (9-10). The former Duke scores 22 points in the first 17′ of the game, also finding seven consecutive triples, the rest is done as always by an unstoppable Giannis who makes a big voice in the painted area and in the end scores 30 points and 11 rebounds. Doncic (27 points and 12 assists) and an excellent Wood (21 points off the bench) are not enough for the visiting team, which thus collects its fourth consecutive defeat.

Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo 30 (11/17, 0/2, 8/10 tl), Allen 25, Holiday 16. Rimbalzi: Antetokounmpo 11. Assist: Carter, Holiday 6.

Dallas:Doncic 27 (7/13, 3/7, 4/9 tl), Dinwiddie 22, Wood 21. Rimbalzi: Wood 7. Assist: Doncic 12.

Orlando-Philadelphia 103-133 — Third success in the four games played without the “Big Three”, Embiid, Harden and Maxey, a great roadmap for the 76ers (11-9) who destroy the Magic (5-15) shooting with an incredible 65% from the field . Guests run away in the second quarter and leave only crumbs to the Florida team. Banchero goes to alternating current but tries to affect attack and in the end scores 18 points. 29 points and seven assists for Milton. See also Nba, Banchero 33 points is not enough: Orlando Magic-Sacramento Kings 123-126

Orlando: BANCHERO 18 (6/13, 1/4, 3/6 tl) with 1 goal and 1 assist in F. Wagner 17 (5/7, 1/4, 4/5 tl), Houston, M. Wagner 12. Reimbursements: M. Wagner 6. Assists: Harris

Philadelphia:Milton 29 (7/7 3/6, 6/6 tl), Harris 25, House Jr. 19. Rimbalzi: Reed 13. Assist: Milton 7.

Minnesota-Golden State 114-137 — The Warriors (11-10) immediately put the record straight and with a space first quarter, closed with 47 points on the scoresheet, they already place the mortgage on the success against the Timberwolves (10-10). The defending champions find their second success of the season on the road and return above the .500 mark. Curry stamps his usual card: 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, 21 points, with 5/8 from long range, instead for the other Splash Brother Thompson.

Minnesota:Edwards 26 (5/11, 2/6, 10/11 tl), Towns 21, Nowell 16. Rimbalzi: Gobert 10. Assist: Russell 6.

Golden State:Curry 25 (3/6, 4/11, 7/7 tl), Poole 24, Thompson 21. Rimbalzi: Curry 11. Assist: Green 11.

Atlanta-Miami 98-106 — The Heat (10-11) change gears in the third quarter and take possession of the match in Atlanta, thus finding the victory against the Hawks (11-9). After seven consecutive away defeats, Miami finds success away from South Florida thanks to the production of a super Adebayo (32 points), unstoppable in the painted area, and Herro’s triple double: 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Atlanta:Collins 23 (10/13, 1/4), Young 22, Hunter 18. Rimbalzi: Collins 14. Assist: Young 14.

Miami: Adebayo 32 (13/20, 6/6 tl), Martin 20, Strus 16. Rimbalzi: Herro 11. Assist: Herro 10. See also Giorgia Palmas and Filippo Magnini: the wedding in a church on Lake Como - breaking latest news

Boston-Washington 130-121 — Twelfth success in the last 13 games for the very hot Celtics (16-4) who don’t pay the price due to the absence of Tatum, out with a problem with his left ankle, against the Wizards (10-10). Brown takes care of it with his 36 points to lead the Boston attack who shoots with an excellent 55% from the field and puts the match in the icebox by placing a partial of 22-6 in the fourth quarter. 30 points, however, for Beal.

Boston:Brown 36 (11/16, 2/7, 8/8 tl), Brogdon 17, White 15. Rimbalzi: Williams 7. Assist: Smart 7.

Washington:Beal 30 (11/16, 0/3, 8/9 tl), Porzingis 21, Morris 16. Rimbalzi: Beal 5. Assist: Morris 8.

New York-Memphis 123-127 — Morant does it all. The Memphis phenom leads the Grizzlies (12-8) to success at Madison Square Garden with an applause performance. Morant griffes a triple double (27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists) and realizes the basket that definitively puts the guests ahead 13” from the siren. The Knicks (9-11) have to bow down despite an excellent Brunson (30 points).

New York: Brunson 30 (5/14, 3/5, 11/12 tl), Barrett 22, Robinson 16. Rimbalzi: Randle 10. Assist: Randle 9.

Memphis: Morant 27 (9/17, 0/3, 9/11 tl), Brooks 23, Jackson Jr. 21. Rimbalzi: Adams, Morant 10. Assist: Morant 14.

Detroit-Cleveland 94-102 — Without four starters, Cunningham, Ivey, Stewart and Bogdanovic, the Pistons (5-17) manage to give the Cavaliers a hard time (13-7) but in the end they have to give up. Cleveland after chasing for a good part of the match starts playing in the final fraction, relies on the couple Mitchell (32 points)-Garland (19 points and 10 assists) and manages to get the better of it. Mobley also did very well: 20 points and 13 rebounds. See also It is revealed that the US men's basketball team intends to recruit Embiid to compete with the French men's basketball team – yqqlm

Detroit: Bagley III 19 (5/10, 1/2, 6/8 tl), Burks 17, Hayes 16. Rebounds: Bagley III 10. Assists: Hayes eight.

Cleveland:Mitchell 32 (7/15, 2/8, 12/13 tl), Mobley 20, Garland 19. Rimbalzi: Mobley 13. Assist: Garland 10.

Los Angeles Clippers-Indiana 114-110 — Amazing Zubac. The Croatian dominates the area and leads the Clippers (12-9) to success over the Pacers (11-8). Zubac thus becomes the third player in NBA history to record at least 31 points, 29 rebounds and three blocks (the NBA began counting blocks in 1973), the last to do so was a certain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1978.

Los Angeles Clippers: Zubac 31 (14/17, 3/3 tl), Powell 19, Mann 14. Rimbalzi: Zubac 29. Assist: Wall 8.

Indiana:Smith 23 (5/7, 3/7, 4/4 tl), Haliburton 15, McConnell 14. Rimbalzi: Smith 9. Assist: Haliburton 11.

Brooklyn-Portland 111-97 — With Lillard in the pits, the problems continue for the Blazers (11-9) who also go knockout in Brooklyn and thus collect the fifth defeat in the last six games. The Nets (10-11) in attack cling to the verve of the usual Kevin Durant (31 points) but Seth Curry’s 29 points from the bench (best performance in a Nets jersey) are also decisive.

Brooklyn: Durant 31 (9/14, 3/6, 4/4 tl), Curry 29, Irving 22. Rimbalzi: Simmons 12. Assist: Simmons 8.

Portland:Grant 29 (6/14, 5/10, 2/2 tl), Nurkic 17, Simons 15. Rimbalzi: Nurkic 14. Assist: Winslow, Simons 6.