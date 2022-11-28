SAN SEVERINO MARCHE – An 84-year-old woman was killed with scissors by her 56-year-old son, under treatment for some time for mental problems, who then also attempted to set fire to the body San Severino Marche (Macerata). The murder took place in the apartment where the two lived together and which is located in via Raffaello, the same street as the police station. Maria Bianchithis is the name of the victim, and the son Michael Quadraroli, they ran a bar together and were very well known in the city. The man was arrested by the police.