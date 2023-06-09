Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle) before the Top 14 semi-final against UBB: “We don’t take the big head”

Is your team set to win the double this year?

I don’t know. It would be exceptional to be able to go further. We love finals matches, that’s for sure. We worked hard for ten months to be here. This half against Bordeaux is not a preparatory match for the final, because we have a lot of respect for the people of Bordeaux, we know what they are capable of. We will approach it as a first final hoping to be able to play a second next weekend. We are focused on the present moment. The mentality of the team is to have a lot of fun. There, we are spending a weekend in San Sebastian and we want to make the most of it. Afterwards, we will switch to the final if we qualify.