Griner celebrates comeback in the WNBA

In the WNBA, Brittney Griner made her comeback in front of US Vice President Kamala Harris. The Olympic champion, who was imprisoned in Russia for ten months, was loudly celebrated by fans of both teams at the season opener between her Phoenix Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday evening in California.

Even with their first hits for the guests, there was loud cheering in Los Angeles. Mercury finally had to admit defeat 71:94.

First game in 579 days

Because of the ten months in Russian custody, Griner missed the entire past season. She was arrested at Moscow Airport in February 2022 and convicted of possession of vape cartridges containing marijuana oil.

She was released in December following a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Friday’s game was her first WNBA game in 579 days. At that time she had lost the fourth game in the final series against Chicago Sky with Phoenix.