Desmond Bane and David Roddy were in charge of leading the Grizzlies

Jason Kidd, the coach of the Dallas team, called a timeout one minute from the end

Desmond Bane and David Roddy led the Grizzlies in the victory on Saturday against the Mavericks in Memphis in a game in which both teams suffered the absence of their main stars (112-118).

Both teams faced the duel at the FedExForum in Memphis resenting the absence of decisive players: the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant, suspended for posting a video in which he appears with a weapon, in addition to Brandon Clarke, the New Zealander Steven Adams, Jake LaRavia and Vince Williams; and the Mavericks suffered the casualties of the Slovenian Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving y AJ Lawson.

Bane added 25 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists while Roddy, coming off the bench, added 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block. For the Grizzlies, they got more than 10 points Jaren Jackson Jr (14), Xavier Tillman (12) and Tyus Jones with the double double of 11 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal.

The Spanish Santi Aldama played 22.37 minutes to contribute 10 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and a block.

For Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr had 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and put 2 blocks; Jaden Hardy had 22 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal; Josh Green added the double double of 21 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Coming off the bench, Christian Wood added 14 points, 2 rebounds and an assist.

In a highly disputed start to the match, both teams alternated in leadership. A foray and layup by Aldama, who came off the bench to grab two rebounds and provide an assist in just a few minutes, gave the Grizzlies the maximum advantage with less than two minutes left to finish the opening quarter (25-21).

The segment finished 27-23 with Tillman and Bane adding 17 for the locals, that they only hit one triple out of 10 attempts.

Hardy and, coming off the bench, Wood, with 10 points apiece coming midway through the second quarter, kept the Grizzlies from running away on the scoreboard after the home side had built a 9-point lead.

Two triples from the Latvian Davis Bertans jumping off the bench helped the Texans cushion the drive of those from Memphis, who at halftime maintained a 6-point lead helped by 8 goals from an inspired Kennard in the second quarter and 17 from Bane in the first half (56-50).

In a match with both teams repeatedly failing from three (8 of 26 for the Mavericks and 5 of 23 for the Grizzlies so far) a triple by Green and a free throw by Hardy brought the score closer in the first minutes of the third quarter (59-58).

A second three-pointer from Green reaching the middle of the third segment put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard and Hardaway underlined the advantage by hanging from the hoop (67-70).

Everything began to go well for Dallas with a streaking Hardaway while Aldama stood up for the Memphis team with three baskets, including an “alley oop” and putting a hat on Holidayprevented the visitors from escaping too much on the scoreboard at the end of the third set (77-83).

Green hit his third 3-pointer of 4 attempts early in the fourth quarter increasing the visitors’ lead to 11. But 7 points from Roddy in a few minutes coming off the bench they cut the lead to 5 when there were still 8.21 minutes to play (85-90).

Roddy surpassed his personal mark of points in a game (15) with a triple and a layup with which he reached 19 points to put the light at 93-94, with his fourth triple of the night (22) he adjusted the score again. marker (100-101) and Bane put the locals ahead (102-101).

Another short throw from Roddy increased the lead, but Hardy’s step-back 3-pointer tied it at 104.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd, called a timeout with a minute to go when the Memphis team was leading by 4 points after a triple by Bane, but triple shots by Jones sealed the victory for the locals (112-108).