Home » Group for the Czech Republic at the home championship: Finland, Switzerland, and now Canada. The organizers wanted the world champions in Prague
Sports

Group for the Czech Republic at the home championship: Finland, Switzerland, and now Canada. The organizers wanted the world champions in Prague

by admin
Group for the Czech Republic at the home championship: Finland, Switzerland, and now Canada. The organizers wanted the world champions in Prague

Ostrava Group A consists of USA, Sweden, Germany, Slovakia, Latvia, France, Kazakhstan and Poland.

The placing of teams in groups depends on the ranking of the International Ice Hockey Federation. It ranks countries according to their success over the last four years, taking into account placements at the World Cup and Olympic Games. The allocated points from the three previous championships are reduced by 25 percent each year.

What should the composition of the basic groups of the WC 2024 look like?
Group B (Prague) Group A (Ostrava
Finland USA
You have Sweden
Switzerland Germany
Czechia Slovakia
Denmark Latvia
Norway Francie
Austria Kazakhstan
V. Britain Poland

The organizers always have the option of one change, and for the 2024 championship they finally did so when they moved the USA from the Prague group to the Ostrava one. The reigning world champions, the Canadians, are traveling in the opposite direction. The exchange must be approved by all interested parties within 14 days.

“Until the last match of this year’s WC, we didn’t know the exact composition of the groups. That was decided in Tampere only by the match for the gold. As the organizer, we have the option of one change. The number one priority for us was placing the Czech team in Prague and Slovakia in Ostrava. In this respect, the ranking brought us luck and we did not have to deal with this exchange. That’s why we were able to focus on our second priority – the participation of the Canadian team in Prague and the overseas team in Ostrava,” explains Czech Hockey General Secretary Jan Černý.

See also  The National Football Team returns home from a 48-day trip to West Asia, and will face Oman and Australia in November

Editing of the quarter-finals of the World Cup USA – Czech RepublicVideo: Czech television

“That’s why it was a clear matter to exchange Canada for the United States. Our preliminary negotiations with the representatives of the Maple Leafs are such that if they play in our capital, we can expect the arrival of hockey stars and thus use the potential of the current world champions in the Prague arena. We would like to convey to the audience the experience of watching the biggest possible stars of contemporary hockey. I think that the division could not have turned out better for the fans,” Černý is pleased.

Ranking of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) after the World Cup 2023:
1. Canada 4150 points
2. Finland 4080
3. Russia 4050
4. USA 3940
5. Germany 3835
6. Sweden 3800
7. Switzerland 3775
8. Czech Republic 3735
9. Slovakia 3690
10. Latvia 3610
11. Denmark 3500
12. Norway 3270
13. Francie 3240
14. Belarus 3175
15. Kazakhstan 3170
16. Austria 3135
17. Slovenia 2990
18. Italy 2970
19. Hungary 2950
20. Great Britain 2945

The Czechs would like to approach the record attendance from the last World Cup held in the Czech Republic in 2015. At that time, 741,690 spectators watched the matches in Prague and Ostrava directly in the stadiums.

“The Prague and Ostrava groups promise a battle of attractive teams. The fact that the Czechs will play in Prague and the Slovak national team in Ostrava promises high attendance in both arenas. In addition, after more than two decades, we can look forward to the Poles at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, when we believe that, given the short distance, they will help fill the Ostrava arena. I am sure that an interesting spectacle awaits us in both cities, which I am very much looking forward to,” says Petr Bříza, president of the World Cup 2024 organizing committee and at the same time senior vice-president of the IIHF.

The specific game program of the World Cup 2024 will be officially presented during the summer after all the negotiations between the organizing committee, the TV companies, the IIHF, the marketing agency Infront and with all the participating countries have been completed.

You may also like

Now Simone decides, Kamada in Milan for 5...

Galliani and that ritual of leaving the stadium...

Luca Van Assche, a small build with big...

The fan insults him and the Ajax champion...

This time the procedure was more difficult, Budínský,...

Roland Garros, Sabalenka defends her Ukrainian opponent: “Didn’t...

Formula 1: Verstappen sets Red Bull record

The Boston Celtics attempt a comeback never seen...

Cavese-Nocerina: all that could be

Coventry City-Luton Town — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy