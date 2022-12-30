Home Sports Guardiola: “Pelé or Maradona the strongest ever? I choose Messi”
The City coach: “O’Rei was the greatest for the Brazilians, just as I understand the Argentines who say Diego, Di Stefano or Leo. Everyone has their favourite”

In the tiresome endless discussion whether Pelé or Maradona was stronger, there are also those who insert the third wheel. The day after the death of the great O Rei, Pep Guardiola goes against the tide and chooses Messi as the greatest of all time: “For the Brazilians Pele was the greatest, just as I understand the Argentines who say Maradona or Di Stefano or Messi. Everyone has their favorite and I think that’s a good thing. It doesn’t mean that one is better than another. I would always say that Messi is my favourite, but I understand if people choose another. What’s the matter with ‘is. Everyone has given their contribution to world football.”

Haaland

One who could also enter into this discussion at the end of his career is undoubtedly Erling Haaland, currently in Pep’s court at Manchester City: “If Erling sets records, it means that he will have scored more goals and will have helped us win games. The team draws benefit from his performances, from day one we said we were happy with his contribution, and not just in terms of goals – said the Catalan coach of the Norwegian of 20 goals in 14 Premier League games – We hope he can continue to improve because I feel that he can be an even better player: he’s young and has the head to do it.”

