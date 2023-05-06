Hamilton after free practice in Miami: ‘Mercedes kicked in the stomach today’

He’s disconsolate Lewis Hamiltonwhich after flying in Free Practice 1 of Miamihe once again found himself in trouble with one Mercedes which does not leave the 7 times world champion alone: ​​”It went like every weekend… That we’re a second down. It’s a great weekend, it’s a great place to stay, a lot of positives, it’s just that we are not particularly fast. It’s a struggle out there. We are trying many different things. FP1 looked pretty good, then we went in in FP2 and the real pace came through. It’s like a kick in the stomach, so sometimes it’s a little hard to bear. But that’s okay, we’ll keep working on it, we’ll regroup tonight and try to see if we can make some set-up changes and get the car in a better position.”