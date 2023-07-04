Hangzhou’s Tianmuli: A Fashionable Art Park Redefining Urban Commerce and Culture

Hangzhou, the capital city of China‘s Zhejiang province, is making waves with the opening of its latest attraction – Tianmuli, a fashion art park. Designed by renowned Italian architect Renzo Piano, Tianmuli is set to become a “net celebrity check-in place,” attracting tourists from all over the world.

Situated in the West Lake District of Hangzhou, Tianmuli offers a unique blend of architectural marvels and cultural experiences. Drawing inspiration from the city’s landscape and rich history, the park aims to showcase the best of Hangzhou’s beauty.

Upon entering Tianmuli, visitors are greeted by a stunning display of over 100 plant species spread throughout the park. From towering trees to vibrant flowers in the rooftop tea garden and terrace garden, the park truly resembles a paradise. The fashion-forward buildings within the park, featuring design elements like “fair-faced concrete,” “anodized aluminum panel curtain wall,” and “roof tea garden,” add to the park’s allure.

However, Tianmuli offers much more than just visual delights. The park is home to a wide range of commercial and cultural establishments, including boutiques, home furnishing stores, bookstores, art salons, art galleries, art centers, performance spaces, design hotels, and fashion concept stores. These innovative commercial formats cater to the diverse interests and preferences of visitors.

The Party-mass Service Center of the Lotus Business District, responsible for managing the park, highlighted that most of the merchants in Tianmuli are from the cultural and creative industries. The transformation of the park from an industrial area to a cultural hub aligns with Hangzhou’s vision for economic development and technological advancement. The park serves as a testament to the city’s commitment to nurturing the arts and promoting cultural exchange.

Since its opening in 2020, Tianmuli has garnered immense attention both locally and internationally. On average, the park attracts approximately 35,000 visitors daily, further solidifying its status as a must-visit destination in Hangzhou.

Beyond its commercial appeal, Tianmuli is attracting high-quality enterprises like Jiangnan Buyi Group, GOA Elephant Design, and Linde Group. The park’s pristine environment and vibrant atmosphere have also drawn talented individuals from various artistic fields. Together, these forces are driving local industrial growth and fostering digital innovation.

Hangzhou’s Tianmuli fashion art park is a testament to the city’s commitment to promoting cultural enrichment and economic advancement. As more tourists flock to this “net celebrity check-in place,” Tianmuli is set to become an iconic landmark in the city, showcasing the harmonious blend of architecture, nature, and creativity.

Original article: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0703/c1012-40026109.html

Editor in charge: Liu Yuan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

