With the sixth qualifying defeat in a row, the Czech basketball players ended their unsuccessful fight for the World Championship. In the duel with Černá Hora (70:88), twenty-year-old Ondřej Hanzlík showed great potential in coach Ronen Ginzburg’s rejuvenated squad. The player, playing his first season in the Spanish league in the colors of Girona, was the best scorer with the home team Nikola Ivanović with 17 points, and he shone with three three-pointers.

