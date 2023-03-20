On the day of happiness, which falls on March 20, for those struggling with the balance, the question is always the same: one can be happy at the table without crocodile tears? The answer is in food biochemistry and the expert Paolo Bianchini, nutritional and nutraceutical consultantsuggests the tricks to be happy and lose weight

Happy at the table with food biochemistry and without gaining weight

It happened to all of console yourself with food ed happened to many having to control the doses to avoid compromising the line. So how is it possible to be happy at the table eating without risking gaining weight? The explanation comes from food biochemistry and from the intelligent combination that can emphasize or cancel the caloric effect of what we eat.

“The trick to being happy even at the table comes from the principles of food biochemistry, on which the combinations and interactions of the foods we eat are based. This is not an equal rule for everyone because each food acts differently for each of us. Food generates a hormonal response in our body – it intervenes Paolo Bianchini, nutritional and nutraceutical consultant, and author of the homonymous method – which is the key to understanding every nutritional process. It is not a question of metabolism but rather of chemical reactions that take place. The concepts to which I refer are biochemistry and not dietetics”.

At the table in search of serotonin

There are important substances useful for the synthesis of serotonin, the hormone that plays a key role in regulating mood. Lately the most “popular” is tryptophan, together with the B vitamins (B12, B6 and B9, i.e. folic acid), vitamin D, some minerals (zinc, selenium, iron, magnesium and chromium) and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

“Our mood depends on a complex network of biochemical signals, such as hormones and neurotransmitters, which although produced by the body, find their precursors in some foods. The essential amino acid for the synthesis of serotonin – continues BIANCHINI – is tryptophan but its “defect” is that it is not produced by our body, and it is therefore essential to introduce it through food. The lack of this amino acid can have negative effects not only on mood, but also on memory, cognition and sleep quality”.

3 No Limits foods that make us happy (with the right combinations)

In moments of sadness we are used to resorting to comfort foods, while knowing the consequences on the line, especially in the case of massive doses. The best known is perhaps chocolate, but there are different solutions that can satisfy the palate and good humor, without constraints on quantity.

“There are three little-known foods that contain tryptophan and induce the production of serotonin, the feel-good neurotransmitter. The first is egg yolk, followed by dried fruit and fish. The important thing is not to hinder the biochemical process that can derive from the association of foods rich in sugar, and/or artificial colors and preservatives. If we take the example of egg yolks, first of all they are an excellent nutrient that can be eaten without feeling guilty in terms of quantity and without the fear that they will raise the level of cholesterol, as has always been claimed up to some time ago. Better to cook them together with the egg whites – Bianchini points out – without flavoring them with salt but with the aromatic herbs and spices we prefer. An appreciated combination is for example with chives and pepper, or mixed with onions stewed with butter (preferably clarified). Still talking about eggs, we can satisfy a sweeter palate in the variant with the addition of fructose which keeps the blood sugar level under control and a pinch of cinnamon. If a food is functional on a biochemical level, i.e. it induces a correct hormonal response by taking it, this means that it can be taken in large quantities”.

How to be happy at the table while losing weight

Exploiting the biochemistry of foods means being able eat freely, but pay attention to the combinations and the few prohibitions that the Bianchini Method foresees.

“It is common to be amazed when I list the “good” bans that I foresee in the method I have devised: you don’t use the scale, you don’t count calories, you don’t take medicines, you don’t buy particular products and you don’t need to exercise. On the other hand, due to the immunosbalancing action of many drinks, milk, alcohol, soft drinks, juices, juices, barley coffee and ginseng should be avoided. A prohibition that also applies to added compounds such as salt, sugar and vinegar. No restrictions on condiments and on the choice of cooking – concludes Bianchini – and there is only a preference for some proteins, sausages and fresh fruit. Our body is a machine that tends to perfection, but not knowing it enough often leads us to underestimate its potential. With proper maintenance it will remain brilliant and capable of performances that we did not even think possible. The comparison makes it very good: I propose to people a lifestyle, a cultural revolution that takes place first in their mind and closely in their body. My passion for the biochemistry of food began at a young age when I started applying on myself the same principles of what would become the “MetodoBianchini”.

Photo on tookapic and Pixabay

Advertising