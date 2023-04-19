Happy Casa Brindisi – Openjobmetis Varese | The situation and how to see it on TV

Openjobmetis Varese, which comes from the sprint success in Trieste, faces Happy Casa Brindisi within the friendly walls, fresh from the clear victory against Sassari.

Where to see it: Wednesday 19 April 2023 at 20.45, Eleven Sports and DMAX

Referees: Tolga Sahin, Edoardo Gonella, Daniele Valleriani

PREVIOUS

25 precedents between the two clubs, all played in the regular season, starting from the 1981/82 championship, with Varese leading 14-11 in the total calculation and 10-3 in direct matches played at home.

Brindisi’s last victory in Varese that of last season for 71-84.

THE GONE

In the first leg match, played on January 8, 2023 during the 14th day, the Lombards won 90-104, driven by Brown’s 28 points and 8 rebounds, Ross’ 20 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds and Ross’ 20 points and 6 rebounds.

This is the only precedent between the two coaches Matt Brase and Francesco Vitucci.

THE ABSENT

Openjobmetis Varese – Justin Reyes is out with a knee problem.

THE EX

Happy Casa Brindisi – Francesco Vitucci coached in Varese in the 2012/2013 season, completing a fabulous regular season in 1st place and being eliminated 4-3 by Siena in a very tight playoff semi-final. That ride almost a decade ago had also earned him the coach of the year award. He had 30 wins in 42 games coached.

THE STATEMENTS