The girls of HL Immobiliare Volley Belluno anticipate the arrival of the Befana with a tournament in Ponte della Priula: tomorrow, in fact, a triangular match entitled “Be Funny” will be staged together with Polisportiva Annia (at 5 pm) and the landlords of Solus . Then will it be time to immerse yourself in the championship climate? Not really, because the Bellunese will rest on Saturday 7th. And, in Serie C, they will only return to the net on 14 January (6.30 pm), at De Mas, to face Vigonza Volley.

TECHNIQUE AND WEIGHTS

Meanwhile, the work in the gym continues.

«In this period», says coach Lorenzo Nesello, «we have decreased the intensity, to concentrate on the technical part and on the aspects in which we are most lacking. But we haven’t neglected the physical aspect and weight sessions either, with the guidance of trainer Sergio Sartori. I’m satisfied because we did some very good workouts, even under stress. In addition, the captain Martina Fantinel has returned, which is important for us ».

TUNE

Nesello, on the bench since 8 December, is ready for the new calendar year.

«The experience is exciting, I’m having a lot of fun. I found a group of fierce athletes, with a lot of curiosity and desire to learn. There’s a good harmony even outside the parquet: the girls have the pleasure of being together, from the youngest to the experts».

The collective follows a precise route.

“We work to make the simple things better, to make the group more aware of its potential, to refine the understanding between the setter and the forwards.”

CALM

The coach had no problem immersing himself in women’s volleyball,

«I studied and asked for advice from coach friends. For me there is only one volleyball: the dynamics, compared to men, are different. But the approach is the same.”

The goals for 2023 are well defined.

«We want to reach a “quiet” area of ​​the standings as soon as possible, but also play a good game and fight against anyone. Regardless of whether, beyond the network, there is the first or last in the ranking».