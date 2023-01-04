Home World Putin, Erdogan and Zelensky: talks today, diplomacy returns
World

Putin, Erdogan and Zelensky: talks today, diplomacy returns

by admin
Putin, Erdogan and Zelensky: talks today, diplomacy returns

Here comes diplomacy. While the daily Russian bombings continue and the ever more frequent, effective and dramatic Ukrainian responses such as the New Year’s massacre in Makiivka, the feeble voice of an attempt at negotiation reappears in the din of the battlefield. Today the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have a telephone conversation with the Russian president Vladimir Putin and then with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Nobody

See also  Donald Trump returns to Washington: "Biden has brought America to its knees, we will rebuild it"

You may also like

Iran: actress Taraneh Alidousti released on bail

More than a dozen financial institutions predict U.S....

Migrants, sovereign Sweden says no to the agreement...

RCEP takes effect in Indonesia, China and Indonesia...

France, inflation slows down in December with energy...

Kiev’s “secret” weapon against drones: old machine guns

Remittances of 20 million: Greece asks Panama about...

Walter Cunningham, one of the astronauts of the...

Iran, a commander of the Guardians of the...

People from Hong Kong, Macau and Korea must...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy