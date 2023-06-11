Haslem tries to shake up the Heat: We’ve already won in Denver, you can’t get to the final without talent

Udonis Haslem’s words ahead of game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, which could be the last of his historic career with the Florida team.

“Anyone who says there’s too big a talent gap between us and them disrespects us… You can’t get to the Finals by magic. It takes talent, and we have it….So I don’t know what the f… they’re talking about… Yes, we have some undrafted players, but there are also a lot of talented athletes, and with this mix we got here. We just have to think about limiting mistakes, they scored 20 points thanks to our turnovers, this can’t happen. But I believe in this team, just like I believed in the ones with D-Wade and LeBron James. I have no doubt we will respond accordingly in Game 5.

“We’ve been down this road before. If anyone can go to Denver and get a win, it’s us….We can allow ourselves some frustration for tonight. But tomorrow, once we wake up, that stuff is behind us and we can focus on Game 5. A Closeout Game is difficult to win, we’ll be ready for this new challenge”.