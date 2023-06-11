Pereira already has an indigenous public policy

Around $30,000 million will be invested in the next 10 years to benefit the more than 2,000 indigenous people who currently reside in the capital of Risaraldense.

In Pereira there is the presence of different indigenous ethnic groups (Embera Chami (of Risaralda and Caldas), Embera Katío, Inga, Quechua, Yanakota, Yanakuna, among others.

Many of them live in precarious conditions, not only dealing with the lack of economic resources, but also against discrimination and in many cases the loss of their ancestral customs.

With the purpose of improving the living conditions of this population, the indigenous public policy was recently approved, which is based on the following 8 strategic lines: Participation and development. Habitat, housing and territory. Education. Health.

Entrepreneurship and employability. Collective rights and special indigenous justice. Culture, recreation and sport. And knowledge management.

The Secretary of Social Development of Pereira, Ángela María Rubio, stated that “the indigenous communities of our municipality are represented in each of the activities of this public policy, given that in each intersectoral table they contributed to the construction of it” .

It is important to mention that for the first time spirituality and environmental worldview were included to improve the quality of life of this population in the city.

Antonio Nacavera, senior authority of the Kurmadó de Pereira indigenous council, highlighted that “the approval of the indigenous policy is one more step for the future of the indigenous population in Pereira. We are very happy because new aspects were included that were not taken into account before”.

Bone scan

For the construction of the indigenous public policy, a diagnosis of the population settled in Pereira was made.

60% of the indigenous population residing in the city has participated in indigenous organizations.

Regarding the issue of housing, it was identified that 42% of those surveyed live in their own homes, while 26% do so in rented homes, and 30% in family members.

In the case of education, it was found that 40% have primary education, 28% are high school graduates, 3% have higher education, and 21% have no educational level.

As is well known, many indigenous communities have their own language and Pereira is no exception. About 52% of the respondents are bilingual (native language and Spanish), Spanish only (33%) and indigenous people who only retain their original language (7%).

65% consider that traditional culture has not been lost in the municipality, while 35% express a loss of cultural knowledge.

Many of the indigenous people settled in the capital of Risaraldense have managed to find work, within the diagnosis it is mentioned that 49% register an occupation related to craft work, 21% to housework, and 10% to construction work and 7% to others.

Regarding health affiliation, it was identified that the subsidized regime represents 79% of those affiliated with health and only 13% belong to the contributory regime.

In terms of economic income of this population, it was found that 41% have an income of less than a legal monthly minimum wage in force SMLMV. 38% get one SMLMV and only 5% have more than two SMLMVs.

Actions

There are various projected activities that appear in indigenous public policy, for example, carrying out an Extramural Strategy to mitigate the exercise of begging, work and sexual abuse of indigenous children and adolescents, activating care routes in the identified cases.

In terms of infrastructure, the adaptation and endowment of the Indigenous House is consigned as a community space for participation and strengthening at the organizational, productive and cultural level.

Participate in national meetings of indigenous peoples, to promote participation, integration, exchange of knowledge and articulation between the communities that are identified in the city of Pereira.

Acquisition of land for a relocation program and/or the development of an ecological and cultural tourism project. This aspect is one of the most requested by the communities that leave their ancestral territories fleeing violence and arrive in the capital of Risaraldense. The most recent case was that of the 115 indigenous people who arrived from Valle del Cauca and who are currently in Pereira.

Implementation of a Strategy for the recovery and revitalization of native languages ​​of the indigenous communities settled in the municipality of Pereira.

Enable indigenous access to higher education by awarding educational scholarships to outstanding indigenous students for their high academic, athletic, artistic and/or leadership performance.

Equally hold annually the commemoration of significant dates: Indigenous Language Day (21 February), International Day of Indigenous Peoples (9 August), National Day of Indigenous Children and Adolescents (26 August), International Day of the Indigenous Women (September 5) and Interculturality Day (October 12).

Creation of a training school on the rights of the indigenous population.

Strengthen the indigenous guards with training (in leadership, security and conflict resolution) and staffing for the exercise of their functions.

Indigenous assembly in Pereira

From the Mayor’s Office of the Risaraldense capital, all the indigenous communities settled in Pereira are invited to participate in the next indigenous Assembly that will be on June 18. This meeting of indigenous peoples is a space for the cultural exchange of their traditions and the construction of agreements that give value to the survival of their historical legacy.

Outstanding

The purpose of the public policy for the indigenous population settled in the Municipality of Pereira is to contribute to the effective exercise and enjoyment of the human rights of indigenous people, in environments free of discrimination.