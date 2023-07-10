Home » Fiorello, away from Via Asiago, Viva Rai2! moves – Lazio
News

Fiorello, away from Via Asiago, Viva Rai2! moves – Lazio

by admin
Fiorello, away from Via Asiago, Viva Rai2! moves – Lazio

CEO Sergio “money from the fee not for condominiums, case closed”

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 09 – “Viva Rai2! It will never take place again in via Asiago”: announced it, in no uncertain terms, by Rosario Fiorello in a video published on her Instagram profile. And Rai CEO Roberto Sergio not only confirms but reveals that a second location for the second edition of the program is already being researched, after an official Rai note which denies the hypothesis of compensation to residents of the area and rejects accused of littering the streets.

“Even – Fiorello exclaims – they write that Rai would be ready to recognize an indemnity, money, to the condominiums in via Asiago. I think there are exploitations”, he adds.

“Let’s do it like this – continues Fiorello – since I have to make the program, who better than me can tell you how things are? First point. Once again, I apologize for the damage, the inconvenience caused. some ballet inside the glass, then the program developed outside, with the public arriving from all over Italy, mess, we got a little out of hand.Point 2 – says Fiorello, anticipating the conclusion of the story – if one were to redo Viva Rai2!, it won’t take place in via Asiago, so stop saying that there are condominium meetings, Rai etc.

It will never take place again in via Asiago. We are looking for a new location. If we can’t find it by November Viva Rai2! it will be just a good memory… But we hope to find it.

Via Asiago – concludes Fiorello – can now sleep soundly. Thank you, goodbye, I love you, have a good summer”.

The CEO of Rai Sergio explains: “I feel the duty to intervene directly to close the story, I hope definitively.

We have never contacted the residents of via Asiago individually and we have never thought of financial compensation. The fee money is not wasted in this way, instead it is used to offer public service products to citizens. I hope that after this statement of mine, all unfounded, non-credible, false rumors will cease definitively. As anticipated by Fiorello we will work to propose a second edition of VivaRai2! even richer and more interesting,” he concludes.

(ANSA).

See also  "Book · Law of the Civil Code of the People's Republic of China" first published nationwide

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

You may also like

Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 9 July...

The exhibition “Right body, wrong body?” tells new...

Arrested for the crime of prisoner escape

public provokes the bull. The animal attacks and...

In France they prohibit the sale of fireworks...

Diego Pescador is crowned champion of the Vuelta...

They capture a gang member who tried to...

Former Catholic Priest Sentenced to 25 Years in...

The fight against InDriver, Cabify and Uber continues...

Illness in the pool in the Pavia area,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy