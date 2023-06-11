Weather forecast June 11, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 17°C, and maximum from 23°C in the north to 26°C in the south.

A little fresher in Serbia and changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters are also possible. Wind weak from the north and northwest, moderate in Vojvodina. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 17°C, and maximum from 23°C in the north to 26°C in the south. Rain is also possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 19°C.

Partly cloudy with occasional rain and showers in Belgrade. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 17°C, maximum around 24°C. Rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C. Partly cloudy with occasional rain and showers in Niš. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 25°C. Rain in the evening.

In the Užice region, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters are also possible. Wind weak from the north. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 16°C, and maximum from 23°C to 25°C. Rain in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, rain and showers and up to 19°C at 1000 meters above sea level. Partly cloudy with occasional rain and showers in Novi Sad. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum around 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C. Partly cloudy with occasional rain and showers in Subotica. Moderate northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C.

The weather for the next days

On Monday, fresher with occasional rain and showers in the central and southern regions, and dry in the north. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 19°C to 23°C. In the evening, the rain moves to the east and south and stops. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 18°C. Mostly dry in the north on Tuesday, and in other areas local showers are possible in the afternoon. Below average temperature. From Wednesday gradually warmer, but changeable and unstable weather with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder.

