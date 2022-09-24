First real day of school after a very busy summer for the NBA. Hawks and Wizards kick off the dance with their media day, Bucks and Warriors will kick off on Sunday while the other clubs open their season on Monday.

If Atlanta and Washington are the first to cross the starting line, the eyes of the NBA remain focused on Boston where the controversy over the Udoka affair is not extinguished. The Celtics on Friday formalized the suspension of their head coach until the end of the season with a press conference that clarified something, but still leaving several obscure points. “It is a difficult situation there is no doubt – underlines the owner of the Celtics Wyc Grousbeck – I hope this is the beginning of a new chapter”. Findings from an independent law firm’s investigation, which ended Wednesday, made the idea of ​​moving forward with Ime Udoka untenable. The owner, knowing full well that parallel legal actions could come, prefers to keep his mouth shut as much as possible, for sure the Celtics coach has had at least an “improper” relationship with a staffer but the situation could also be more complex. “We are talking about multiple violations of the rules imposed by the behavioral contract – adds Grousbeck – and there are no senior staff members who will be punished, more I cannot say also out of respect for everyone’s privacy”. An avalanche that then engulfs Boston after an offseason that started very well but ended in a surreal way. Gallinari’s injury, then Robert Williams’ physical problem, who could remain out, after surgery on his left knee, even 12 weeks, and finally the qualification of the head coach who in his first year on the bench in Boston had brought the Celtics to the Finals and one step away from the title. The ball then passes to the young assistant (34 years old) Joe Mazzulla then promoted to head coach. “Of course the timing is complicated for Joe – says Celtics puppeteer Brad Stevens – but we are talking about an incredibly intelligent coach and a top-level staff. We have great faith in him.”

Hawks e Wizards

The Hawks off-season was much less eventful, after a disappointing season, which ended with a clear defeat with the Heat in the first round of the playoffs. Atlanta naturally restarts from Trae Young ready to form a dynamic and well-matched backcourt with the new signing Dejounte Murray. The former Spurs, who arrived via trade at the end of June, seems to have already conquered the star of the Hawks. “I am very happy to have Dejounte in the team – underlines Young – it is difficult to list his strengths since he does everything very well, he is an extraordinary player and in my opinion the perfect addition to our backcourt. We will have fun, I can’t wait to start “. On the same wavelength also the former Spurs. “I really wanted Atlanta and I was able to go to Atlanta, I couldn’t have asked for better – echoes Murray – we will find ourselves wonderful with Trae, now it’s up to us to improve and grow together”. However, a team that has to make progress especially on a defensive level needs to resolve once and for all the issue linked to John Collins, constantly inserted in potential trades. Will the player’s future be far from Atlanta? The Hawks General Manager leaves the door open to market operations. “John is a serious professional – GM Landry Fields closes – we will always be honest with him”. The Wizards also restart, eager to forget the collapse in the second part of last season, also stained by the many injuries. With Beal and Porzingis in full swing, Washington wants to try to change pace but, at least according to an increasingly leading Kuzma in Washington, will be the defensive approach. “We all know that this team can score points – underlines Kyle Kuzma – but the fundamental thing will be to find the right defensive structure”. “On the other hand, I am very grateful to be able to have Porzingis as a teammate – concludes Beal – I think he is the best long with which I have ever played”.