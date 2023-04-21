HC Geneva/Servette exudes weird flair in the play-off final

Even after four duels it is not foreseeable whether the Swiss champions will be called Geneva/Servette or Biel. In the final series it is 2:2. But it is certain that the unusual duel is an enrichment.

Drunk with victory: the Servettiens Linus Omark (left) and Robert Mayer. Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

On Thursday evening, a reporter from a Swiss-German media company was in the Tissot Arena in Biel. He looks a bit embarrassed at his notepad and says that the editorial team informed him that the text on the qualifier between the SCL Tigers and the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in round 18 generated more clicks among readers than the articles on this play -off final between Biel and Geneva/Servette.