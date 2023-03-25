Do you already see how the match went for the team and you?

I’m still absorbing it a bit, but I’m enjoying it more. We managed to beat the Poles and I still performed well. I wasn’t nervous at all before the match. The guys in the cabin helped a lot, there are a lot of experienced fighters.

There was a lot of talk before the game that you could jump into the base. Did you perceive it?

I knew from Wednesday that I was going to play. Since then I didn’t notice it and didn’t even tell my parents to keep my peace of mind. I put everything aside as much as possible.

You assisted Tomáš Čvančar’s goal, started the scoring action for Jan Kuchta, and Ladislav Krejčí played behind you. What to say about cooperation with the Spartans?

This rivalry is not dealt with here. Of course, maybe we’ll poke each other at the hotel, but in the match we’re teammates and friends. We can take it apart now.

Ladislav Krejčí mentioned that you are otherwise friends who know each other from Brno.

We have a neutral zone in Brno, where we meet other guys, we have mutual friends. In Prague during the season we don’t give each other anything, but now we are not in the club. We got along on the field, we talked to each other a lot.

Is the win sweeter when it came at home in Eden?

Of course I know the pitch, I like the whole stadium. A lot of fans came to that, which also helped a lot.

The Poles had big problems with you, there was even a tear in the jersey.

Yes, I had to change pretty soon. Opponents fouled and then it’s up to the referee not to punish it with a yellow card. But it was mainly about team performance. We have a lot to bounce back from and we have to build on it in the next match.

How much did a 2-0 lead in the 3rd minute help you?

I’ve probably never seen two quick goals like that. When you play the entire game with a lead, it’s much better. Then it was enough for us to play honestly at the back, which we did well. A good performance from that point of view.

How to avoid complications in Monday’s match in Moldova?

Three points is a clear goal. The team is made up of experienced fighters, there should be no problem with the setting. Everyone is aware of what is at stake. We will fly more relaxed, but when the whistle blows, we must pedal as we did today.

Does the cabin with six rookies have a youthful charge?