he hits Bastianini and crashes in Q1 at Assen-breaking latest news

The Spaniard turns around while slowing down and doesn’t notice the Italian rider in time: an inevitable collision and yet another fall

Marc Marquez infinite ordeal, he also crashes in Saturday’s Q1 in the Netherlands. During the round that decides access to qualifying for the Dutch GP, the Spaniard bumped into the innocent Enea Bastianini, off the trajectory, waiting to relaunch himself for another lap.

The situation seems unrecoverable, Honda doesn’t seem able to quickly provide acceptable solutions to its top rider who continues to send signals to the Japanese top management. Marquez missed Sunday’s Grand Prix in Germany due to aches and pains sustained between practice and qualifying (including a fractured left thumb). On the eve of the Dutch trip he had said he wanted to race to accumulate useful data for Honda’s development, however he crashed on Friday when he tried to improve his lap time. In Q1 on Saturday morning he followed Bastianini who rides with the factory Ducati in an attempt to take advantage of his slipstream, but the rider from Romagna, who returned to the race after a long post-injury convalescence, also appeared much less effective, in search of feeling with the his Desmosedici. After aborting an early attempt to lower the tempo, he slowed down and turned around to check who was coming. Marquez followed a short distance behind, in turn turning backwards to check the traffic on the track. He didn’t notice the sudden slowdown of the rider from Romagna, crashing into him.

