He would give the three sinners a second chance. Don’t close the door to them, said Straka to Coufal and co.

Some will condemn them, others would give them a second chance. The trio of football representatives Jakub Brabc, Vladimír Coufal and Jan Kucht, who went partying in the center of Olomouc two days before the key qualifying match with Moldova, are threatened with punishment in the form of being excluded from the EURO nomination. “I would definitely not close the door to them,” says experienced coach František Straka in the Přímák show on Sport.cz.

Share this: Facebook

X

