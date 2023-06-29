Headscarves remain banned in competitions in France

The wearing of the headscarf in competitions and sporting events remains banned in France. In a ruling on Thursday, France’s Constitutional Council has ruled that sports federations can impose an obligation on their players to dress neutrally to ensure smooth operations and to avoid confrontation, the statement said.

The ban issued by the French Football Federation (FFF) is appropriate and proportionate, it said. Article one of the FFF’s statutes forbids the wearing of signs or clothing expressing political, philosophical, religious or trade union affiliation. The State Council has been appealed to by several associations to allow the headscarf to be worn.

