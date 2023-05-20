Heidenheim approaching rise, Sandhausen descended

Heidenheim has presented in a long-distance duel with Hamburger SV for the second promotion place in the 2nd German Bundesliga. On the penultimate day, Heidenheim won 1-0 against SV Sandhausen, who have now been relegated, and temporarily increased their lead over HSV to four points.

Should Hamburg lose against SpVgg Greuther Fürth in the late game (8.30 p.m.), Heidenheim would be the second promoted team of the second division season. Table leaders SV Darmstadt 98 secured their return to the Bundesliga with a 1-0 win over 1. FC Magdeburg on Friday.

Sandhausen has been relegated

Sandhausen, once again without Marcel Ritzmaier in the squad, no longer has any theoretical chances of staying up in the league due to the defeat and is the first relegated team in the second division season.

Jahn Regensburg can only hope theoretically despite the 2-1 away win at Eintracht Braunschweig. With one lap to go, Regensburg is three points behind Arminia Bielefeld in relegation place 16 and also has a much worse goal difference.

Bielefeld parted with Martin Fraisl, Emanuel Prietl and substitutes Benjamin Kanuric and Christian Gebauer from SC Paderborn 2:2 and can continue to hope for a fixed relegation. For Paderborn, the last remaining hope for promotion was shattered.

