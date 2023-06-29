Home » here we go!Romano: Luca Romero joins Milan without a visa and will sign until 2027|Lazio|Miranda|ac Milan|Italian Reporter Romano_NetEase Subscribe
Live Broadcast, June 29 News from Romano, Luca Romero joined the Miranda agreement without a visa, and the two parties will sign until 2027.

Romano: Lazio player Luca Romero joins AC Milan without a visa, Here we go! The two parties will sign a contract until June 2027. Romero has accepted and is preparing documents.

The 18-year-old Luca Romero played 12 games last season and scored 1 goal. His contract with Lazio is about to expire at the end of this month.

