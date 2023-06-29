Smart innovation “connects” the future CITIC Telecom International Group makes a full appearance at MWC Shanghai 2023

Hong Kong, June 28, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Asia-Pacific’s first-class multinational Internet-based integrated telecommunications company CITIC Telecom International Group Limited (hereinafter referred to as “CITIC Telecom International”; stock code: 1883) announced that it will join hands with its subsidiary CTM Ltd. (“CTM”), CITIC Telecom International (Information Technology) Co., Ltd. (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), China Enterprise Network Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Shanghai Mobile World Congress (hereinafter referred to as “2023 MWC Shanghai”). Under the unified planning and guidance of CITIC Group, CITIC Telecom International Group once again participated in this event, showcasing resources endowment from the “Belt and Road” initiative, “Digital Macau” 5G intelligent applications, and “Metaverse multi-person collaboration platform” and other key themes. Multiple smart projects facilitate innovative practices, accelerate digital transformation, create new opportunities, and stimulate new growth.

Huang Zhenghua, vice president of CITIC Telecom International, said: “The theme of this year’s conference is ‘time waits for no one’, which from one aspect describes the spirit of Chinese technology companies in the new era of development. China is the leader in the global mobile communications field. It is also the largest mobile communication market in the world. As a member of CITIC Telecom International Group, it has the responsibility and confidence. Partners, connected to the future, so that everyone can enjoy the benefits brought by technological progress.”

The national strategy of “connecting” shows the responsibility of Chinese enterprises

As an important part of CITIC Group’s new consumer sector, CITIC Telecom International has developed into a leading transnational telecommunications and ICT comprehensive service group in the Asia-Pacific region, undertaking the important task of CITIC Group’s main force in the field of information and communication. It is not only an important force for CITIC Group’s scientific and technological innovation, but also a preferred partner for Chinese-funded enterprises to go global and foreign-funded enterprises to introduce information and communication services.

At this exhibition, CITIC Telecom International and its subsidiaries displayed five major businesses, four major segments and global layout, including mobile business, Internet business, international telecommunications business, enterprise solutions and fixed-line voice business, covering the global market. Among them, the upgraded version of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area One-Card-Multiple-Number Service Platform, the digital intelligence cross-border mobile network security service platform, the core enterprise information service platform in the Asia-Pacific region, the global traffic trading platform, the world operator business, and the CTT data center business, etc.

Huang Zhenghua, vice president of CITIC Telecom International Group, pointed out: “These services fully interpret the wisdom of CITIC Telecom International, and they are CITIC Telecom International’s contribution to the country’s digital China development strategy while adapting to the wave of digital economic development and combining the Group’s own resource endowment and business characteristics. CITIC Power.”

“Connecting” society and people’s livelihood brings the benefits of scientific and technological progress

“5G Revolution” is one of the three major themes of MWC Shanghai this year. The main goal of 5G development is to serve the economy and society, make positive contributions to the digital transformation of enterprises, and at the same time provide common people with services that are accessible, affordable, and useful.

Walking into the exhibition area of ​​CTM, a subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International, visitors can fully understand all aspects of CTM’s active support and participation in the construction and development of Macau, the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. At the same time, CTM actively participates in various smart applications, cloud-network integration and big data platforms, and has made outstanding contributions to promoting the diversification of Macao’s economy and improving people’s livelihood.

Connect the “Belt and Road” and share development and opportunities

2023 is the 10th anniversary of China‘s “Belt and Road” initiative. Over the years, under the leadership of CITIC Group, CITIC Telecom International has joined hands with its subsidiaries CITIC Telecom CPC and China Enterprise Communications to fully support the economic development of regions and countries along the “Belt and Road” , use Chinese wisdom to connect different countries and markets, let everyone make full use of “Cloud Network Smart Security” to enhance digital capabilities, and jointly meet challenges and create new possibilities in the digital journey of “going out” and “bringing in”.

Therefore, Zhifu “Belt and Road” has also become one of the most eye-catching parts in the entire exhibition area. Here, guests can learn more about CITIC Telecom CPC and China Enterprise Communications. With a global integrated operation platform, it integrates global information and communication resources to create a cloud-network fusion architecture, realizes the connection of elements of the entire production chain of the enterprise, and uses the intelligent cloud computing network brain, Continuously optimize network connection capabilities. Among them, it took the lead in forming a unique country and resource layout advantage along the “Belt and Road” and RCEP member countries. There are 160+ network bases, 60+ SD-WAN service nodes, 30+ data centers, 21 cloud platforms and 3 Security Operation Centers (SOCs) operating around the clock. With a professional team and one-stop management services with the advantage of “local service, global connection”, we will promote the high-quality development of the digital economy.

“Connecting” thousands of industries to release the energy of the digital base

“Digital Everything” is a major topic of this year’s MWC Shanghai. In today’s era, digital technology has become an important engine for high-quality economic development. It promotes the accelerated transformation of different industrial sectors, brings various new opportunities to the economy and society, and cultivates many new tracks. Various new challenges. Traditional industries and enterprises need to constantly explore and practice the possibility and feasibility of digital intelligence, so that digital technology can be well used by industries and enterprises, and focus on creating high-quality services that are both economical and high-quality.

At the booth of CITIC Telecom International, guests can not only experience the core value of the integrated service of “Cloud Network Smart Security”, but also how to help enterprises build a safe, reliable, intelligent and efficient “digital base”. You can also see the innovative application of the digital transformation of “Thousands of Industries” jointly exhibited by CITIC Telecom CPC and China Enterprise Communications, which vividly and clearly interprets the “smart operation journey” of enterprises, including:

— “Intelligent Manufacturing”: Through intelligence and automation, the production process and process are greatly simplified;

— “Smart Ledger”: Eliminate language barriers and improve data entry process to ensure business compliance;

— “Intelligent security protection”: Through artificial intelligence algorithms, build an information security shield and realize “visual security protection”

— “Intelligent entry and exit control management”: fast, accurate and efficient identification and entry and exit management, one step in place;

— “Intelligent operation and maintenance”: not limited by geographical time and technology, AR operation and maintenance, training, and sales are all within easy reach, improving efficiency;

Connecting the future, making the future real and touchable

“Beyond reality +” is another big topic of this year’s MWC Shanghai event, which means facing the future. CITIC Telecom International and its subsidiaries have a deeper understanding of “continuous innovation” with the business philosophy of “embracing innovation and connecting the future”.

The “Metaverse Multiplayer Collaboration Platform-AR Interactive Scene” highlighted in this exhibition is a typical example of the application of artificial intelligence technology.

At this year’s exhibition, CITIC Telecom CPC and China Enterprise Communications will demonstrate for the first time how to use XR technology (ie MR+AR+VR) and AI technology to scan, image and enhance the physical space, superimpose the digital space, and create a combination of virtual and real The metaverse space allows multiple people to interact and collaborate in the metaverse space in different places. This solution can integrate digital innovation technology with the actual business of the enterprise, create an intelligent digital space and business operating system for the enterprise, and optimize the efficiency of the real world through analysis, association, simulation and enhancement in the virtual world. Relying on outstanding innovative concepts and application results, related projects have won several international awards such as the Asia Communications Awards – Best Digital Transformation Project of the Year, and the Outstanding Innovation Award of the Data Cloud Global Awards (DataCloud).

Meet in Hall N4 Hall D90

There is no end to smart innovation, and unlimited opportunities to connect to the future. Towards a smart world and a smart era, the country, society and enterprises have put forward higher requirements for digital infrastructure. CITIC Telecom International sincerely invites global operators, ecological partners, and corporate customers to visit and guide the booth, and discuss how to take advantage of the opportunity to innovate and innovate, seize digital opportunities, and connect to the future! Looking forward to meeting you in the D90 exhibition area of ​​Hall N4!

About CITIC Telecom International Group Limited (stock code: 1883)

CITIC Telecom International Group Limited was established in Hong Kong in 1997 and was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on April 3, 2007. As one of the largest international telecommunications hubs in the Asia-Pacific, the Group provides comprehensive international telecommunications services to global operator customers, and provides one-stop cross-regional enterprise services in Southeast Asia through its wholly-owned subsidiary Acclivis Technologies and Solutions Pte. Ltd. CITIC Telecom International (Information Technology) Co., Ltd. (“CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, provides one-stop information and communication solutions for global multinational corporate customers and commercial customers. One of the main partners, and through its subsidiary China Enterprise Network Communication Technology Co., Ltd., provides a full range of ICT services for large enterprises in mainland China and multinational business customers. The Group holds a 99% interest in CTM Limited (“CTM”). CTM is one of the major integrated telecommunications service providers in Macau, and the only supplier in Macau that provides comprehensive telecommunications and ICT services. It has a market-leading position and plays a decisive role in the sustainable development of Macau. The group has branches in 22 countries and regions around the world, with more than 2,500 employees, more than 160 global network nodes, business coverage in more than 150 countries and regions, connecting more than 600 operators in the world, and serving more than 3,000 multinational companies enterprises and more than 40,000 local businesses. China CITIC Group Co., Ltd. is a large-scale comprehensive multinational enterprise group headquartered in China and is the ultimate holding company of the Company.

