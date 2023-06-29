Home » Microsoft also considered acquiring Square Enix to strengthen Xbox’s influence in Asia and launch the Mobile Xbox Game Pass program (195472)
Microsoft also considered acquiring Square Enix to strengthen Xbox's influence in Asia and launch the Mobile Xbox Game Pass program

Microsoft also considered acquiring Square Enix to strengthen Xbox's influence in Asia and launch the Mobile Xbox Game Pass program

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has provided many interesting secrets of the game industry through the censorship in various countries. The most recent one is that Microsoft has also considered acquiring the Japanese game manufacturer Square Enix. The main reason is that it hopes to use this Enhance the influence of Xbox in the Asian market, and strengthen the Mobile Xbox Game Pass originally planned for mobile devices such as mobile phones.

The reason why Microsoft is interested in Square Enix is ​​not only because its IP such as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest series are equal to the strong position in Asia, but also Square Enix has considerable strength in mobile games. Microsoft also intends to use the acquisition of Square Enix to make the original The planned Mobile Xbox Game Pass will get more exclusive content and form a stronger combination with PC and game console Game Pass. But so far Microsoft has not launched the Mobile Xbox Game Pass program.

▲Microsoft hopes to expand its influence in the Asian market by acquiring Square Enix in one fell swoop, and at the same time obtain resources for mobile games

Many game IPs held by Square Enix have an unshakable position in the hearts of players, especially in the Asian market. Although Square Enix has a very close relationship with Sony at present, looking back at the development history of Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft also invited them in the Xbox 360 era. Hironobu Sakaguchi, Akira Toriyama and Nobuo Uematsu and other well-known Japanese games, comics and soundtracks jointly created “Blue Dragon”, which once raised the attention of Xbox 360 in Asia. There are very few original Japanese-style content like this.

