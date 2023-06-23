here’s why and what pedestrian crossings have to do with it

In the Lamborghini that killed Manuel everyone was doing something on that dramatic afternoon of last June 14th. A gesture, a word, even just an attitude. The former youtuber Matteo Di Pietro was driving, the other four were passengers. And as such they could present themselves at the next interrogations to avoid any involvement. But there’s more. The presence of pedestrian crossingscrossroads between via di Macchia Saponara and via Archelao di Mileto, before the point of impact on the roadway of the supercar with the child’s mother’s Smart, it could aggravate the position of the 20-year-old behind the wheel, already under investigation for road homicide and injuries in the context of the investigation into the death of the child in Casal Palocco.

Speed ​​analysis

In addition to the analysis of the speed made by Di Pietro, considered at the moment in any case much higher than the 30 kilometers per hour foreseen by road signs (110 at least for the prosecution, 65-80 for the defence), the fact that there was also a pedestrian crossing – near where Elena Uccello was about to turn left with the city car which was then hit by the Urus – could have further influence on the reconstruction of the dynamics of the crash, already described by at least five direct witnesses. To these could be added those who requested the intervention of the ambulances, as well as the 118 operators themselves, who arrived on site in six minutes (15.51) with the first vehicle and in eight (15.53) with the second after activation at 15.45. Initiatives decided to have a more precise picture.

The passenger-witness Gaia Nota

So much so that even the four young people aboard the SUV together with Di Pietro could be verbalized for the second time: Gaia Nota, the passenger “by chance”, a friend of his fiancée, who sat next to him, and then Vito Loiacono, Marco Ciaffaroni and Simone Dutto. They were heard by the traffic police immediately after the accident, but may still be heard. The orientation would be to remain focused on their positions, on the roles played by each on the Lamborghini. “My daughter did nothing, she was just a passenger”, Gaia’s father immediately clarified in recent days, and it is not excluded that the other three former youtubers follow the same path, thus leaving Di Pietro alone in front of the responsibility for what happened. The four will obviously be heard in single hearings and, in such an intricate story, the risk of possible contradictions in their stories is not so remote.

Cell phones and distractions

At the moment the Municipal is still examining the reconstruction of the accident while the carabinieri of the Palazzo di Giustizia unit have the task of acquiring documents and mobile phones of those who were on board the SUV. The suspicion is that the guys sitting in the back of the Lamborghini used them – as can also be seen in other challenges of the same type posted on Youtube – filming themselves in close-up but without filming the road in front of the car. It’s hard to think that any of them can admit now that they disturbed Di Pietro while he was driving. “The Smart suddenly turned in front of me,” the 20-year-old said right from the start: his smartphone is among those smartphones and, as well as to discover the speed of the Urus, also to analyze the memories of this and other devices, the prosecutor preferred to entrust the task to an external consultant.