Hero’s Five Padel Cup, many sponsors alongside the first edition – Sport Marketing News

Great players take the field for the first edition of the HEROE’S Five Padel Cupfrom 17 to 19 April in the Principality of Monaco: the great exclusive and inclusive tournament-event born from the synergy between the different realities of the BSG Srl Group – the historic independent media center, Padel Media Communication and Excellere, a sector dedicated to events – involves prestigious partners for its first edition, who have decided to marry the sport and entertainment initiative that sees stars from the world of football for three days, VIPs, wheelchair padel and women’s movement athletes and young recruits together to promote the values ​​and transversal nature of a sport that is constantly growing.

Title sponsor of the tournament-event is HEROE’S, a young Italian brand of Padel, Beach Tennis and Streetwear clothing and equipment, founded in 2018 in Bologna and already well known in the padel universe. Other important realities, belonging to different sectors, have come on board for the first edition of the tournament including PepsiCo, BCC Iccrea Group, Acqua Uliveto, Rizzardi Yacht, De Vivo, Riflessi, Givova, Dragonet, Caffè Trombetta, Padel Factory, Sport Healt e BRICOFER, historic BSG customer who has always believed in the projects and initiatives promoted by the BSG Group.

“We are proud that important companies have joined our initiative – he claims Roberta Ceccarelli, CEO of BSG and Founder of Padel Media Communication. Their support is significant for the values ​​that the event represents at a sporting and social level: sport, health and inclusion are the three fundamental pillars of Five Padel Cup, an event dedicated to the discipline that continues to conquer more and more players in Italy and all over the world, without distinction of gender, age and competence, becoming not only a sporting but also a social and highly inclusive”.

The high-impact cross-media communication campaign is on air OOH, on SKY Sport and on digital and social channels. Media partner of the event is RTL 102.5 who will be present and will participate in the tournament by fielding two representatives of the first radiovision of Italy. Also Radio Zeta – broadcaster of the RTL 102.5 Group and reference radio for Generation Zeta – will be present together with 3 pairs of listeners who, through a special dedicated contest, have the opportunity to participate in Generation Z Padel Cup, the tournament dedicated to young padel players. To this they add Business Padel Cup, Champions Padel Cup, Women Padel Cup e For All Padel Cup. The structure that hosts the five tournaments is the prestigious Tennis Club of Eze where there is a real sports village, with padel, tennis and 5-a-side football fields for the exclusive use of the participants. In Monte Carlo, accommodation at the prestigious Hotel Fairmont and the many other great entertainment initiatives scheduled, such as the evening at Crazy Pizza and the closing ceremony with gala dinner and awards at the Giraffeboth part of the Majestas group of Flavio Briatore.

During the gala dinner space will be dedicated to a solidarity auction – in which sponsors and guests of the evening can participate – which will feature the shirts of some of the most successful padel champions at national and international level. The proceeds will be totally donated to the non-profit organizations supported by the initiative: Fight Aids Monaco, NGO founded by Princess Stéphanie in 2004 e Heal Foundation which supports the work of doctors, nurses and biologists who work daily in the treatment and research in the field of pediatric neuro-oncology.

Following the Business and Champions tournaments will be Dario Marcolin, DAZN Commentator and ex-Italian footballer, strongly desired by the BSG and Padel Media Communication team – among which Massimo Nardi, Antonella Lanfranco, Marta Gattolin and Martina Muggiano are at the forefront the Five Padel Cup project – for his competence and professionalism, which immediately embraced the objective and the strong inclusive nature of the event, demonstrating great sensitivity to charity initiatives. With him, other great football stars have joined the initiative for charity: on the pitch, this time with rackets in hand, the compatriots Ciro Ferrara, Gianluca Zambrotta, Eusebio Di Francesco, Luigi Di Biagio, Giuseppe “Beppe” Signori, Stefano Mauri, Pierluigi Casiraghi, Giuliano Giannichedda and Fernando Orsiwhile the French are expected from beyond the Alps Sébastien Squillaci and Gael Givet, players today of the Monegasque club Barbagiuans, founded by Albert of Monaco and led by his young nephew Louis Ducruet.

Among the padel enthusiasts present at the event also Jimmy Ghionewell-known television personality and historical correspondent of Strip The Newsand two great champions: Chiara Pappacenanumber 1 in the Italian padel ranking and number 67 worldwide, e Giorgia Marchetti, one of the Italian players who has stood out in recent times. Development and management of the Heroe’s Five Padel Cup are entrusted to a top-level team made up of robert agniniTechnical Director of the padel section of the Circolo Canottieri Aniene and wheelchair padel coach and Saverio Palmieri, women’s Serie A coach and Sky Sport commentator; Moderator of the event is Alessandro LupiSky Sport journalist, Premier Padel and World Padel Tour commentator, passionate padel player.