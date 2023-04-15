dusan makitan mvp of the champions league | Sport

The best player of the Youth FIBA ​​Champions League is Dušan Makitan.

Source: FIBA

In the final against Tofaš, which ended with a score of 73:66, Makitan participated in the victory with a double-double performance of 15 points and as many as 17 rebounds, and during the entire tournament he was practically the leader of this Igokee m:tel team.

Makitan scored the most points in one match in the fourth round of the group stage against Hapoel, when he stopped at 33 points, to which he also added 13 rebounds.

He scored an average of 18.3 points in the tournament, and recorded 12 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!