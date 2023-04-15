Home » dusan makitan mvp of the champions league | Sport
World

dusan makitan mvp of the champions league | Sport

by admin
dusan makitan mvp of the champions league | Sport

The best player of the Youth FIBA ​​Champions League is Dušan Makitan.

Source: FIBA

In the final against Tofaš, which ended with a score of 73:66, Makitan participated in the victory with a double-double performance of 15 points and as many as 17 rebounds, and during the entire tournament he was practically the leader of this Igokee m:tel team.

Makitan scored the most points in one match in the fourth round of the group stage against Hapoel, when he stopped at 33 points, to which he also added 13 rebounds.

He scored an average of 18.3 points in the tournament, and recorded 12 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  Trojel judi had intimate relations on the pedestrian overpass | Info

You may also like

Japan relives the Abe nightmare: Prime Minister Kishida...

Ford focus and Toyota chasing in Belgrade |...

Vatican Museums launch special evening opening event from...

Wagner conquers new neighborhoods in Bakhmut

He steals a tile from the Royal Palace...

Inter Monza Serie A | Sport

Boston beat Atlanta in the first game of...

Ortigia resists for a time, Brescia extends and...

Serie A: Napoli-Verona 0-0 – ANSA Agency

Christ is risen happy Easter | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy