his angry exultation after the goal- Corriere TV

Angry exultation by Vlahovic after the 2-0 goal in full stoppage time that gave his Juventus success on the Atalanta field. The Serbian player had been targeted with racist insults a few minutes earlier by Bergamo fans who had forced referee Doveri to suspend the match. After the exultation, the Juventus forward was booked.
May 7, 2023 – Updated May 7, 2023, 9:05 PM
