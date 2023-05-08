Home » his angry exultation after the goal- Corriere TV
by admin
Angry exultation by Vlahovic after the 2-0 goal in full stoppage time that gave his Juventus success on the Atalanta field. The Serbian player had been targeted with racist insults a few minutes earlier by Bergamo fans who had forced referee Doveri to suspend the match. After the exultation, the Juventus forward was booked.

May 7, 2023 – Updated May 7, 2023, 9:05 PM

