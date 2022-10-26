Once again indigestible penalties at Cortina, who are defeated by Klagenfurt at the Olimpico. The Ampezzo team gets a point that allows them to defend the second position in the standings but comes off the ice with much regret for a tough and hard-fought game that could have been won.

After a few minutes Adami responds to Krammer’s goal, then nothing more until Witting’s decisive penalty. On an unusual Wednesday evening, coach De Bettin has to deal with De Filippo’s absence and thus deploys the young Lancedelli to defend the cage. The coach also reverses the lines with respect to the latest releases, launching Colli, Di Tomaso and the trio composed of Alverà, Traversa and Faloppa on the ice.

The evening does not open in the best way for the hosts, who despite the extra man are at a disadvantage after 2 ‘. The powerplay is confirmed as a taboo for the squirrels who fail to hack, Krammer recovers the puck and with a harmless shot just ahead the blue surprises Lancedelli.

The goal conceded shakes the Cortina that tries to become more dangerous in attack, the game becomes frenetic with continuous reversals in front.

The Hafro tries with Saha who at the end of a good choral action touches the pole to the right of Vorauer. Captain Adami thinks about it after 11 ‘to sign the draw, finalizing the best triangulation of the first triggered by Barnabò and carried out by Panciera who frees the captain a few steps from the goal. The 1-1 is even close to the hosts who in the final of the fraction miss a great opportunity with Faloppa.

In the second drittel it is the balance that reigns supreme. The competition is intense and sustained, with many duels especially on the boards but with few shots towards the goalkeepers who are almost never called into question. The greatest danger is created by the biancocelesti at the start with Toffoli not catching an insidious puck a few meters from the target.

The script does not give any particular surprises even in the third half. The Hafro is doing well outnumbered and little by little try to put more pressure on the solid Austrian defense. 4 ‘from the end, a greedy opportunity presents itself for the Biancocelesti with a powerplay in favor. The Ampezzo quintet starts bombarding Vorauer, but the Austrian goalkeeper drops the shutter and sends the match to overtime.

Even the 5 ‘of extra time goes by quickly, on penalties the Klagenfurt comes out and manages to overcome Lancedelli twice while Cuglietta and Barnabò miss their penalty.

At Cortina there remains a point and still a lot of regret for not having brought home a race that could have been won for the reglamentaries with a little more attention.

Saturday at 19.30 the calendar foresees the away match from Kitzbuhel.

HAFRO CURTAIN – KITZBUHEL 1-2

TO PENALTY SHOTS

HAFRO CURTAIN: Lancedelli (Pompanin); Colli, Di Tomaso, Michael Zanatta, Larcher, Seed, Francesco Lacedelli, Podolsky, Constantini; Alverà, Traversa, Faloppa, Barnabò, Adami, Panciera, Saha, Cuglietta, De Zanna, Giacomo Lacedelli, Zardini Lacedelli, Toffoli.

Herdsman Giorgio De Bettin.

KLAGENFURT: Vorauer (Kropiunig); Klassek, Unterluggauer, Tavzelj, Golicic, Sablattnig, Smolnikar, Waschnig; Theirich, Samuel Witting, Brodnik, Sunitsch, Michael Witting, Klassek, Lippitsch, Siftar, Slivnik, Lam, Kramer, Walder.

All. Kirk Furey.

Referees: Bulovec, Kummer (Jeram, Telesklav).

Partial: 1-1, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0.

Rarely: 2.22 Kramer (1-0), 11.08 Adami (1-1), 65.00 Samuel Witting (1-2).

Note: around 120 spectators. Penalty 8′-10 ‘.