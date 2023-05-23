HOCKEY ONLINE: The Czechs will face Canada for second place. The goalkeeper has been decided

The Czech hockey players will fight for the final second place in the basic group B at the World Championship in Riga on Tuesday from 15:20 CEST with Canada, which loses a point to the Czech team from 3rd place after Monday’s defeat by Norway 2:3 after separate raids. It is the second team from Riga that will advance to Thursday’s quarter-finals in Tampere with already third-placed Finland. Watch the match in a detailed online report on Sport.cz. Karel Vejmelka will be in goal for the Czech team, Filip Chlapík will play the role of the thirteenth striker, David Tomášek will watch the match from the stands.

