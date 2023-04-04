Bremen ran after a two-goal deficit against Hoffenheim for a long time, but came back close. In added time, Maximilian Philipp missed the great opportunity to equalize. Then Werder got a penalty in the 95th minute. Until the VAR reported.

DTSG Hoffenheim was lucky enough to get some air in the relegation battle. Thanks to a double strike within two minutes, the Bundesliga soccer club has clinched its second win in a row and is three points behind the relegation rank of relegation. The club from the southwest benefited from a long weak performance by Werder Bremen and won the Hanseatic League 2-1 (0-0) at the end of the 26th matchday on Sunday evening in the Weser Stadium.

Right at the beginning of the second half, Andrej Kramaric (50th minute) and Christoph Baumgartner (52nd) shocked the hosts and a large part of the 41,000 spectators in the sold-out stadium. Central defender Amos Pieper (76′) made the connection and scored the third header of the evening. Maximilian Philipp hit the post for Werder in injury time. And because Mitchel Weiser was offside, referee Sascha Stegemann took back a hand penalty that had already been given (90+5).

Hope is green: Amos Pieper scores for Werder to make it 1-2 Quelle: Getty Images/Cathrin Mueller

The Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Füllkrug, who successfully returned for the national team in the international break with three goals, remained pale and was symptomatic of an unfortunate performance by the Hanseatic League. Hoffenheim acted smarter, were more present in duels and made fewer mistakes than the home side. Bremen remain in midfield, but coach Ole Werner’s team has been waiting for a win for four games now.

The point win also took the pressure off the last counted Hoffenheim coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. The opponents from the southwest had previously won only one of the last eight league games. TSG has been fighting relegation in the league for weeks.

Bremen only powerful after the break

The “next attack” and “power, anger and energy” announced by Matarazzo was initially at least rudimentary, because the guests – in the initial phase the slightly more active team – came after the recovered Werder captain Marco Friedl lost the ball (7th minute). .) and after a fine pass from Christoph Baumgartner to Ihlas Bebou (13th) to promising goal approaches.

In addition to Friedl, the recovered regulars Milos Veljkovic and Christian Groß returned to the starting XI. In comparison to the starting XI in the 3-1 win against Hertha BSC, defender Angelino and midfielder Finn Ole Becker started for the guests from the south-west in place of Robert Skov and Angelo Stiller, who were absent due to muscular problems.

Bremen often seemed too complicated in the first half and attracted attention with bad passes and ball losses. Marvin Ducksch (32′) had the first big chance of the game when he finished in the penalty area, but TSG goalkeeper Oliver Baumann made a quick save. In the same duel five minutes later, Baumann was also on the spot again.

The well-known long passes to DFB striker Füllkrug often had no effect, as Hoffenheim’s central defender John Anthony Brooks kept the upper hand in the air.

Despite a better start, the Kraichgauers took the lead. Kramaric and Baumgartner both scored with a header and benefited from an overwhelmed Bremen defense. Bremen came up with more pressure in the second half and came back thanks to Pieper’s header.