The new one was presented today Remix special edition of the Xbox controller, inspired by the theme of environmental sustainability and the reuse of resources, proposed in combination with a play&charge kit consisting of rechargeable batteries and usb-c cable.

The new controller will be on sale from April 18that the price of 84.99€ (but it can already be pre-ordered at this address), just a few days before Earth Day 2023, set for April 22nd. The circumstance is certainly not accidental, given that this special edition is inspired by the themes of ecological awareness and sustainability, which have also long been at the center of Microsoft’s corporate and commercial strategy.

Already from the name, Remix, this special controller suggests one of its main peculiarities, namely that of being made of recycled plastic, with a 1/3 share coming from the pulverization and reuse of plastics from old abandoned Xbox One controllers. The combination of this material with recycled resins from other fields, gives life to a new material characterized by small variations, traces and textures that make the look of each specimen of this controller unique Remix Special Edition.

The controller comes with a decidedly suggestive color palette, in which, given the theme, the green tone could only predominate, inspired by the colors of the lichen colonies present in the forests of the Pacific Northwest coast.

To complete its “green” vocation, the controller is sold in a bundle with an Xbox rechargeable battery and the relative connection cable. In addition to reducing the polluting impact caused by exhausted batteries, it is an excellent system to be able to play free from the problem of having to replace the batteries: it is possible to charge the battery even while you are playing and Xbox declares an autonomy of up to 30 hours for a fully recharged battery.

We remind you that, like all new generation controllers, this Remix Special Edition is also fully compatible with Xbox One consoles, as well as being usable on PCs and other devices thanks to Bluetooth support.

What do you think of this new edition? Do you like the idea of ​​using recycled materials? Do you like the opportunity to take home a charging kit too, or do you prefer other methods to always keep your controllers ready? Tell us everything in the comments!