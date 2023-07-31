Hojlund to United for 85 million after one year and 9 goals in Serie A: if this is the parameter, how much are Vlahovic, Osimhen and Lautaro worth?

75 million euros. Plus another 10 of any bonuses with the customs of the modern football which however move the hand of eventuality much more towards the contours of certainty. And therefore 85 million for the flight Bergamo-ManchesterUnited bank: passenger Rasmus Hojlundtwenty-year-old Danish center forward until a few hours ago under theAtalanta. 85 million which certainly don’t make the news in the summer in which theArsenal spends 120 for Declan Rice and 75 per HavertzNewcastle 70 per Tone themin the championship where approximately 80 million are paid out for cucurella and as many for Mudrykin the team that ultimately spent those figures on Maguire. Nor is it too surprising: it had long been known that Hojlund would be one of the fine pieces of this market and an integral part of a possible center forward dominance a level Europeangiven that the new forward prototype must necessarily have characteristics that are not too common and that the twenty-year-old of Copenhagen actually has. Handsome but fastcapable of playing with his back to goal but also in campo openstrong in the penalty area but also capable of providing assists to his teammates: Hojlund showed in his only championship played at Atalanta that he has more or less high values ​​in all the items listed above and therefore he is registered by right in the center forward list most attractive in Europe also for a question of age and prospect.

On the other hand, if at Atalanta, where money is not thrown away, they decide to spend 17 million euros for a 20-year-old from Austrian championship (was taken from the Sturm Graz) there will be a reason and there is no mention of one wager and the record capital gain achieved, yet another for the Nerazzurri club, was obviously something that was expected. So no other label than that of masterpiece can be attributed to Atalanta’s work on Hojlund: on the other hand, if in the last five years almost half a billion (482 million including Hojlund, source Transfer market) from the sale of players is certainly no coincidence. Given these elements, it remains legitimate to express some perplexity about the 85 million invested by the Uniteda figure pulled out, net of the positive evaluations on Rasmus Hojlund’s characteristics, for a twenty-year-old who has played only one competitive championship in Europaprecisely the last year with Atalanta, always as a starter and scoring 9 goals, not 30. Hojlund had scored the same number of goals in Sturm Graz: therefore we are talking about a striker from 18 goals in two seasons in the league, with the noteworthy addition of 6 goals in 6 games in national Danish.

Good but not transcendental numbers when compared to other experiences: without exceeding parallels romanticswhich would only have the taste for provocation and very little sense, such as saying for example that Richard Zampagna on his debut in Serie A he had scored 12 goals, moreover playing three games less, it would be enough to compare the present. VlahovicOsimhen, Lautaro Martinez to name three. Players who ratings (e ipervalutazioni) they won them with goals and also by being decisive, as in the case of Lautaro and Osimhen. Vlahovic he arrived for 80 million at Juventus after scoring 49 goals in Florence (including cups) in three and a half seasons, since he was 18: and even that super evaluation cost him a undeniable weight in the difficult and negative moments lived in White black (the most direct, Henderson who teases him during the Empoli-Juve 4 to 1, passing by and mocking him “Uh, 80 million oh”).

And Lautaro scored in five seasons at Inter 100 gol which are worth one Scudettotwo Italian Super Cups, 2 Italian Cups and in between the victory of Coppa America he was born in World con l’Argentina. Osimhen with 26 league goals he managed, being absolutely crucial, to win the Scudetto in Naples after 33 years: for him Of Lawrence asked for a figure close to 180 million, judged “out of all logic” by potential buyers such as Uli Hoeness honorary chairman and board member of the bavarian in Monaco. And yes, probably 180 million is a figure beyond any logic for a footballer, whoever he is. Judgment which, however, with the same assessment, should fall on many others, starting right from Hojlund.