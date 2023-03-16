DISAPPOINTEDa division of Deckers Brands, presents the new Rocket X 2the most performing road running shoe created by the brand so far.

Rocket X 2 was designed for elite runners and designed with feedback and input from HOKA’s team of top road runners and triathletes. The new model features bold and innovative new geometries and color combinations.

Rocket X 2 was created for long distance running and is characterized by the increase in the height of the sole and unique details. This new shoe is the result of years of research and development by HOKA, aimed at creating a premium running product.

In this model the technology of the plates, the geometry and the foam are combined reaching a level never reached before. Innovations include a dual-density PEBA foam midsole and carbon fiber plate with a curved MetaRocker integrated into the outsole that supports foot contact and increases momentum.

The new geometry of the powerful carbon fiber plate, positioned between two layers of an all-new ultra-responsive PEBA foam, provides greater cushioning than that of the foams used in previous tested HOKA models and guarantees a user experience fast, efficient and propulsive.

Additionally, Rocket X 2 also features a ProFlyX midsole featuring a lightweight, responsive foam base and super-soft foam top to deliver an energetic and stable ride with groundbreaking technology. Additionally, rubber elements have been added to the outsole in high traction areas to ensure durability and reduce the overall weight of the shoe.

Rocket X 2 is equipped with a new upper in synthetic technical mesh for a breathable and enveloping fit and with a bellows and an internal midfoot cage for optimal foot stability. Furthermore, this model boasts the approval of the International Athletics Federation, weighs 190 g in the women’s number 8 and 236 g in the men’s number 10, with a sole height of 40 mm and a drop of 5mm.

Rocket X 2 is available for purchase at HOKA.com and select HOKA dealers worldwide at a list price of 250 Euros.